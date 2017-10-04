Apple releases iOS 11.0.2 update that fixes static during FaceTime and phone calls

IOS 11 is barely two weeks old, and it’s already received its second update. Apple on Tuesday released iOS 11.0.2, one that you’ll want to install if you’re a frequent user of FaceTime or often make phone calls.

iOS 11.0.2, according to the release notes, “Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices”. The update also fixes a problem that causes photos to be hidden, and fixes an issue with S/MIME encrypted e-mails, where attachments would not open.

Before installing the update, back up your iPhone. The update won’t install unless you have a Wi-Fi connection. When that’s done, you can install the update by tapping the Settings app and then General>Software Update. Then tap the Download and Install link at the bottom of the release notes.

The download is 277.3Mb.

IDG News Service