Apple Pay now available to Ulster, KBC Bank Visa cardholders
7 March 2017 | 0
Visa debit and credit cardholders from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank can now use Apple Pay, with any contactless point-of-sale terminals which are already used by Visa cardholders throughout Ireland.
Visa’s 2016 digital payment study shows that there is high consumer demand for mobile payment solutions, with over 80% of people (age 18-24) in Ireland already using their mobile device to monitor their money or make payments, indicating that uptake of Apple Pay will be significant.
When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in a secure element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.
Philip Konopik, country manager, Ireland, Visa, said: “Consumer demand for mobile contactless payments combined with the fact that an overwhelming percentage of people in Ireland own a smartphone means that the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for a shift from plastic to digital. With today’s launch of Apple Pay, it is clear that mobile solutions will fast become a preferred way to use a personal credit or debit card.”
Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro.
TechCentral Reporters
