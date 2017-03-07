Apple Pay now available to Ulster, KBC Bank Visa cardholders

Ireland gets first taste of Cupertino's contactless payment system

Visa debit and credit cardholders from Ulster Bank and KBC Bank can now use Apple Pay, with any contactless point-of-sale terminals which are already used by Visa cardholders throughout Ireland.

Visa’s 2016 digital payment study shows that there is high consumer demand for mobile payment solutions, with over 80% of people (age 18-24) in Ireland already using their mobile device to monitor their money or make payments, indicating that uptake of Apple Pay will be significant.

When you use a credit or debit card with Apple Pay, the actual card numbers are not stored on the device, nor on Apple servers. Instead, a device account number is assigned, encrypted and securely stored in a secure element on your device. Each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

Philip Konopik, country manager, Ireland, Visa, said: “Consumer demand for mobile contactless payments combined with the fact that an overwhelming percentage of people in Ireland own a smartphone means that the pieces of the puzzle are coming together for a shift from plastic to digital. With today’s launch of Apple Pay, it is clear that mobile solutions will fast become a preferred way to use a personal credit or debit card.”

Apple Pay is compatible with iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4 and iPad Pro.

TechCentral Reporters