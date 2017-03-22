Apple iTunes 12.6 (64-bit)

iTunes is a free application for your Mac or PC. It organizes and plays your digital music and video on your computer. It keeps all your content in sync. And it’s a store on your computer, iPod touch, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV that has everything you need to be entertained. Anywhere. Anytime.

iTunes lets you enjoy all your music, movies, video, and TV shows on your Mac or PC. When you want to watch or listen to something, you no longer have to look through your CDs or flip through channels — just go to your computer and open iTunes. With your entire media collection in your iTunes library, you can browse everything faster, organize it all more easily, and play anything whenever the mood strikes.

What makes the iTunes Store such a hit? Over 13 million high-quality, DRM-free songs priced at just 69¢, 99¢, or $1.29 each. Visit the iTunes Store on your computer, iPod touch, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. Browse around and have a listen. Preview a song before you buy it and get recommendations based on music you love.

Or discover new music by going social with iTunes Ping. Follow your favorite artists and friends, find out what they’re listening to, and join the conversation with the world’s most passionate music fans.

Music’s just the beginning. You can also rent or buy blockbuster movies and HD episodes of your favorite TV shows, shop for audiobooks, and download apps for your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Subscribe to free podcasts about anything and everything.

Note that the download here is for the 64-bit version of Apple iTunes.