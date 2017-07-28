Apple discontinues iPod nano and iPod shuffle

Apple on Thursday removed the iPod nano and iPod shuffle from its website, signalling that the company has discontinued the two portable audio players. The iPod lineup now consists only of the iPod touch.

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple moved on from the iPod as a featured product a long time ago, but until Thursday, the company still made the the two iPods available for purchase. The iPod nano was Apple smallest touchscreen device, while the iPod shuffle had no screen at all, relying on a circle of click controls that you use to navigate through a playlist of songs.

The iPod nano and iPod shuffle were last updated two years ago with new colors. The original iPod nano was released in 2005, and was designed as a smaller, thinner version of the iPod classic. Apple released the touch screen iPod nano in 2012. The iPod shuffle made its debut in 2010, and maintained its clip-on design throughout its lifespan.

In its quarterly financial results, Apple groups the iPod in an ‘other products’ category, so there’s no public information that tells how much revenue the iPod brings Apple, or how many units Apple sells. The $2.9 billion that the Other Products brought in during Apple’s second quarter of 2017 was probably due to the Apple TV, Apple Watch, and Beats products.

