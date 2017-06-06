Apple adds 10.5″ model to iPad Pro lineup

High end tablets get better cameras while 9.7" launch model bites the dust Print Print Life

New size, faster chips, and more storage. That’s just a little of what you can expect from Apple’s new iPad Pro lineup unveiled during the WWDC keynote on Monday.

In addition to upgrading its 12.9″ iPad Pro (originally launched in 2015), Apple released a new 10.5″ model that replaces the 9.7″ iPad Pro (launched in 2016).

The 10.5″ model replaces the 9.7″ iPad Pro that was released in 2016. It has a screen that’s 20% larger that its predecessor, and thanks to reduced bezels and borders, it still weighs about one pound. The new display size makes it possible for this new iPad Pro to accomodate a full-sized digital keyboard, as well as a full-sized Smart Keyboard accessory.

The 10.5″ iPad Pro comes in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold. The refreshed 12.9″ iPad Pro is available in silver, space gray, and gold.

The iPad Pro models continue to sport a Retina display but with a new trick up its sleeve. Apple has added a new feature called ProMotion which doubles the display refresh rate from 60Hz to 120Hz. ProMotion also helps to automatically adjust this refresh rate depending on how you’re using the iPad Pro, as a way to conserve battery life.

In addition, the iPad Pro has anti-reflective coating so the display is more visible outdoors. Plus, they also have True Tone capabilities that automatically adjust the white balance to match the surrounding light. This makes for a more natural display.

The iPad Pro models come equipped with the top-of-the-line A10x fusion chip, plus a six-core CPU (three high performance cores and three high efficiency cores) and a 12-core GPU. This gives the new iPad Pro models 30% faster CPU performance and 40% faster graphics performance than previous Pro models with the A9x chip.

Despite improvements in speed and performance, Apple says that the 10.5″ and the 12.9″ model will both deliver up to 10 hours of battery life, or 9 hours if using an LTE model on a mobile connection.

The new iPad Pro has been upgraded with camera specs comparable to the latest iPhone 7. This means a 12MP rear-facing camera with optical image stabilisation, and a 7MP FaceTime HD camera. However, iPad Pro does not have a dual-camera system, so you can’t use it to take photos in portrait mode like on the iPhone 7.

The new iPad Pro models are available to order now on Apple.com and will start shipping out the week of 12 June. Both models will also be available that week in Apple Stores in the US, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the UK. They’ll be available to customers in India, Turkey, and United Arab Emirates later in June, and to customers in Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea in July.

Macworld