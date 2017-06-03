AppBox Pro 4.5.1

AppBox Pro turns your iPhone, iPod Touch or iPad into a manager of personal data.

This powerful, sleek new version of AppBox Pro helps you easily create, browse, organize and edit your private information including new categories such as video and software licenses, events, shopping list, cycle calendar for women and more in minutes with just a few taps. AppBox Pro has been designed exclusively for the iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad.

AppBox Pro 3.x is updated with a stunning new design and improved performance. It is easier to use, faster and more efficient than ever!

Start with one of 24 well-designed apps for your expenses, loans, anniversaries, travel and more.

Choose from over 350 powerful functions. Just tap to add budgets, events or confidential information. Touch and drag your finger to reorder. And with recent optimizations, AppBox Pro is quicker and smoother than ever before.

Turn on iCloud so your personal data is kept up-to-date across platforms and automatically available on all your devices.

Get started

– Use the slide navigator to quickly select an app

– Customize your app using Theme colors

– Turn Passcode on to secure your valuable data

– Use Favorites to quickly navigate your commonly used apps

– Quickly and easily share your data via AirDrop, Mail, Messages, Twitter or Facebook

Intelligently create

– 19 fully customizable, built-in categories and templates to securely store bank information, credit cards, membership numbers, accounts, photos, video and more in Wallet

– 6 Customizable built-in calendars; count days from event dates and use slideshow in Days Counter

– Easily manage your budget and checklist in Expenses List

– Track periods for multiple women’s accounts; check the average and trends from charts in Ladies Calendar

Innovative conversion tools

– 167 currencies in Currency Converter

– Solar/Lunar Calendar Converter ~1901 to 2042

– Work with 53 languages and listen to 42 languages in Translator

– 17 categories & 358 units in Unit Converter

Discover

– Explore 98 countries’ holidays

– Enjoy the amazing background photos of different locations around the world

Advanced calculate

– Basic/Scientific Calculator

– Date Calculator

– Loan Calculator

– Percent Calculator

– Sales Price/Tax Calculator

– Tip Calculator

– Compare Unit Price

Powerful utilities

– Battery Status and Device Information

– Gorgeous new Clock including waves, flip and digital theme

– Use Magnifier with brightness, flashlight, invert or zoom and snap a picture of any object

– Use Mirror with flip horizontal, photo effects or zoom and snap a picture of your face

– LED Flashlight

– Random number generator

* Some features may require internet access

** Flashlight in Magnifier available on iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPhone 4s, iPhone 4, iPod Touch (5th generation)

*** Photo effects available on iPhone 5s, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5, iPod Touch (5th generation), iPad Air, iPad (4th generation), iPad (3th generation), iPad mini with Retina display, iPad mini

**** Solar/Lunar Calendar Converter may not be available in all languages or in all areas.

What’s New in Version 4.5.1

Bug fixes

– Wallet search bar problems

– Hiding apps option does not work for new items