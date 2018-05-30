Apache NetBeans IDE for Java 9 gets a raft of updates
The Apache Software Foundation has released a release candidate of its NetBeans Version 9.0 IDE, with support for the Java Module System introduced with Java 9 last year. Modules comprised the premier capability in JDK 9, which was released in September 2017.
The open source IDE’s new features include:
- ModulePath mode to enable the use of modules, in addition to supporting the longstanding classpath option for the runtime to search for classes and resource files.
- The ability for a standard NetBeans project can serve as a Java Development Kit 9 module via a module-info.java file in the default package.
- Support in modules for the full Edit-Compile-Debug-and-Profile cycle.
- The ability to show module dependencies in the IDE.
- A console-like UI for the Java Shell (JShell) REPL (read-eval-print-loop) tool, which can be supported with the user project configuration.
- Added actions in the Java profiler to expand and collapse nodes in tree table results.
- Resizable popups in the profiler, to make it easier to handle long class or method names.
- PHP 7.1 support, including class constant visibility, multicatch exception handling, and nullable types.
- For PHP 7.0 development, a context-sensitive lexer.
- Also for PHP, editor hints for void return types and incorrect non-abstract methods.
- Code-folding for arrays .
- The C/C++ debugger for native dbx debugging.
- Support in the C/C++ editor for the Clang-format formatting tool.
- Also for C/C++ development, an experimental version of Clank-based diagnostics, which show the error path of a problem.
NetBeans 9.0 also adds a new project, Java Modular Project, for developing several JDK 9 modules in one Ant-based project. With it, Java modular app projects can be packaged into a JLink image for distribution of the application and required modules.
The NetBeans Version 9.0 release candidate can be downloaded from the Apache mirror site.
