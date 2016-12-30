Aomei Partition Assistant Standard 6.1

Aomei Partition Assistant Standard is an easy-to-use tool to help you set up and manage partitions on your PC’s hard drive.

The program provides all the functionality you’d expect, and some you might not. So you can create a partition, format it, make it active and so on. But you can then also work with existing partitions, copying them, reallocating free space, merging, splitting, resizing them and more.

There’s never any confusion, though, as Partition Assistant doesn’t hide its features away behind complex menus. Just choose a partition and the Partition Operations panel shows you exactly what you can do: simply choose a function to get started.

And don’t be fooled by the “Standard” tag. This isn’t some crippled free product where you’ll click an option only to be told, “no, you can’t do that unless you upgrade”. If you see an option listed here, then you’ll be able to use it (as long as your drive is suitable, anyway).

The program does still have some limitations, of course. It’s short on some of the more advanced functionality that you might expect from the paid competition: you can’t undelete a partition, for instance, view drive sectors or carry out low-level operations on a drive’s MBR.

And if you need preferential technical support then you’ll need to upgrade to one of Partition Assistant’s commercial builds.

There’s plenty here for a free tool, though, so if your partitioning needs are straightforward then Aomei Partition Assistant Standard 5.5 is well worth a look.

Version 6.1 brings:

– Support to create second Ext2/Ext3 partition on SD cards and USB flash drives without formatting.

– Fixed issue: drivers are not digitally signed with EV certificate on Windows 10 Anniversary version.