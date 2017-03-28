AOMEI Backupper Standard 4.0.3

AOMEI Backupper Standard (formerly known as AOMEI Data Backuper) is a simple tool for backing up files, partitions, hard drives or your system.

The program’s straightforward interface will be immediately familiar if you’ve ever used another backup tool. To get started you might click the “Backup” tab, for instance, then “Disk Backup”. After choosing the drive to back up, you’re able to set a good range of options (compression level, encryption, splitting, email notifications, VSS support and so on), and can then save any data to your destination of choice in just a click or two.

This version adds support for backing up selected files and folders. These are more difficult to select than in other backup programs, because Backupper Standard doesn’t have its own file viewer: instead, you must choose files or folders by selecting them in regular Windows File > Open dialogs. This won’t matter if you’re only looking to back up one or two folder trees, say, but could be an issue for more complex backups.

Unlike the first edition, a flexible scheduler is able to run your backups when required: daily, at fixed intervals, on specific days of the week (Tuesdays and Fridays, say), on a certain day of the month (either numeric – “the 10th” – or more intelligently “the third Friday”). In all cases you can choose to run full, incremental or differential backups, and your backup is launched by Windows Task Scheduler so reliability should be good.

Backup images may be mounted as virtual drives at some later date, if you want to restore just an individual file or two. You can also restore an entire image from the program’s Restore option, and it’s possible to create a bootable rescue disc (Linux or windows PE) if you need to restore the system drive.

And AOMEI have even found space for one or two bonus utilities, so for instance the program can clone individual partitions or entire hard drives in just a few clicks – the latter requires unlocking by sharing a social media post.

Version 4+ adds file and folder backups, partition alignment to optimize SSDs, GPT/ UEFI/ EFI boot support, email notifications, viewing backup logs, and more.

What’s new in version 4.0.3 (see full changelog)

– Fixed issue: the computer won’t go to Sleep Mode any more after performing backup operation.

– Fixed issue: in some cases, the program crashes when backing up files with long path names.

– Fixed issue: in some cases, the program cannot list files after adding a NAS.

– Fixed issue: in some cases, the program crashes when continuously performing “Partition Restore” operations.

– Fixed issue: the program crashes when restoring files to a network with long path name.

– Fixed issue: incorrect backup type in email notification.

– Fixed issue: sort log incorrectly based on Date or Time.

– Fixed issue: the program notifies file backup succeeded, however, there is no backup image created.