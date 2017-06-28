Any Video Converter Free 6.1.5

Any Video Converter Free is a straightforward transcoding tool that will quickly convert just about any video into the format you need.

The program can read all main formats: avi, asf, mov, rm, rmvb, flv, mkv, mpg, 3gp, m4v, vob, and many more.

And it can output movies in all the major video formats, too, as well as providing audio-only support if you just want the soundtrack (formats available include avi, mp4, wmv, swf, flv, mkv, MPEG-1 and MPEG-2, mpg (PAL or NTSC), asf, m2ts, mp3, wma, ogg, aac, wave, m4a).

You don’t have the video yet? There’s easy downloading of clips from YouTube, Google Video, MetaCafe and Nico.

If the video isn’t quite as you like, then you can trim or crop it, or merge multiple videos together into a single movie.

And while selecting the output video format can be as easy as picking a particular option from a list, you can also select the clip’s resolution, bit rate, frame rate, video and audio codec, and more, giving you very fine control over the finished results.

PLEASE NOTE, the AVC setup program will by default install additional software. To avoid this, choose the “Customise” option and read the screens carefully.

v6.1.5 adds these features (see complete changelog for more):

– The DVD burning supports large hard disks.

– Update the download engine.