Antivirus & Mobile Security

A powerful free antivirus for Android

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

11 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 11-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: White Armor

Antivirus & Mobile Security is a powerful and genuinely free (no ads or stupid catches) antivirus app for Android.

We’re often sceptical of mobile security packages – too many unknown companies making claims they can’t back up – but that’s not the case here. Chinese developer WhiteArmor has received high marks for its protection from AV-Test, and its scanning technology is so well regarded that VirusTotal has now started using it.

Antivirus & Mobile Security works to protect your device immediately, scanning preinstalled and user-installed apps, your internal and external storage to detect and remove any threats.

Real-time protection blocks access to malicious URLs, as well as scanning new installations and updates for any problems.

An anti-adware layer aims to seek out and destroy the source of those annoying popup ads.

A simple memory manager can automatically close background apps to free up RAM, and smart power management ensures Antivirus & Mobile Security has minimal drain on your battery.

What’s New
Improve detection and simplify UI.
 

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel