Antivirus & Mobile Security
11 June 2017 | 0
Antivirus & Mobile Security is a powerful and genuinely free (no ads or stupid catches) antivirus app for Android.
We’re often sceptical of mobile security packages – too many unknown companies making claims they can’t back up – but that’s not the case here. Chinese developer WhiteArmor has received high marks for its protection from AV-Test, and its scanning technology is so well regarded that VirusTotal has now started using it.
Antivirus & Mobile Security works to protect your device immediately, scanning preinstalled and user-installed apps, your internal and external storage to detect and remove any threats.
Real-time protection blocks access to malicious URLs, as well as scanning new installations and updates for any problems.
An anti-adware layer aims to seek out and destroy the source of those annoying popup ads.
A simple memory manager can automatically close background apps to free up RAM, and smart power management ensures Antivirus & Mobile Security has minimal drain on your battery.
What’s New
Improve detection and simplify UI.
