AniView 1.0

img3File.png

An open-source animated GIF viewer

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

28 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 28-01-2017
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: CodeDead

AniView is a simple open-source animated GIF viewer.

Import any GIF via File > Open and the program plays it immediately (there’s no drag and drop support, unfortunately.)

Large “left” and “right” buttons enable stepping through and viewing any GIFs in the same folder.

There are menu options to export all animation frames, open the image in your default GIF editor, or view Explorer’s Properties dialog for the file.

A Settings dialog has options for “Repeat behaviour” (play the animation one, twice, three times or repeat forever), and your preferred export format (PNG, BMP, JPEG and TIFF, though not GIF, surprisingly).

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Would you ditch all your passwords for biometric alternatives?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel