AndroMouse 6.0

AndroMouse is a free server and app which allows you to control your PC from an Android device.

The Java-based server is compact, with very few controls, and you probably won’t need to use any of them. No installation required, just run and minimise it.

The app should then automatically find the server, either by wifi or Bluetooth. This worked faultlessly for us, but if you have problems then you can specify an IP address and other details manually.

Once the connection is made, your device screen works as a touchpad for the PC. You’re able to move the mouse, click, double or right-click, or use gestures to scroll or zoom the screen (the zoom feature may need to be enabled in Settings, first).

There’s also a wireless keyboard option, and panels with your function keys and a Media Remote (Play/ Pause/ Volume buttons, etc), plus a simple “Speak to Type” tool.

A “File Browser” allows you to browse your PC’s folders and files on the Android device. Double-tap a file and it’s opened using the default application on the PC, so for example an MP3 will be loaded in your media player.

There’s also a Custom Keys option where you can assign common actions to a particular button, and launch them with a tap.

Please note, you’ll need to follow both the PC download link to get the server, and the Android link for the app.

What’s new in v6?