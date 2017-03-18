Ancestry 8.1

Ancestry 8.1

Access your online Ancestry family tree with ease from your iPhone or iPad

Our Rating: 5.0
Date: 18-03-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Freeware
Developer: Ancestry.com

Discover where you came from through photos, stories, historical documents, and so much more. With the Ancestry app you can explore your family stories anytime, anywhere.
• Discover stories, photos, and records about your ancestors with Ancestry Hints™
• Explore billions of historical photos and records
• Preserve and share your history with a family tree
• Share and collaborate with friends and family
• Get notified of new hints and comments

Apple Watch Features:
• Receive new hint notifications with photo previews.
• Save and ignore photo hints right from your Apple Watch.
• Keep up with comments and add your own with voice dictation.
• Get on-this-day alerts for events from your family history.

iPhone and iPad Features:
• Ancestry Hints™ automatically find records, photos, and stories about your family
• In just a few taps create, edit, and see your family tree
• Access more than 14 billion historical records, photos, and more
• Sync automatically with your Ancestry.com account
• Easily upload photos and add facts or stories to your family tree
• Add family members to your tree from Facebook
• Learn about historical events that affected your ancestors
• Explore your ethnic origins with AncestryDNA

What’s New in Version 8.1

Here are the latest updates in Version 8.1:
• Zoom in on a record to see clearer details than ever before.
• The Today Extension has been updated with new graphics and functionality.

We’ve also squashed some bugs and made general improvements.

