AMOLED mnml Wallpapers 2.6.5

Stylish power-saving wallpapers for free

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

11 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Android

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 11-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Yasan G

AMOLED mnml Wallpapers is a free (and ad-free) cloud-based app for downloading a range of minimalist wallpapers.

You can opt for starkly simple dark designs, reducing power consumption by 5-15% and increasing battery life.

There are lighter and more colourful designs organised into categories like “Alien Hives”, “Flower”, “Geometric”, “Grid” and more.

The basic wallpapers are in 3200 x 2560 resolution. They can be cropped before applying, or you can download them for use anywhere.

The app offers full Muezi live wallpaper support, giving you even more image options. There’s also an XL version available which adds many more wallpapers up to 6400 x 5120 resolution for the best possible quality.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel