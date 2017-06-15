Ammonite tunes the heavyweight for simple tasks
15 June 2017
“Scala has traditionally been a heavy, powerful language with heavy, powerful tools. Ammonite aims to let you use it for small, simple tasks as well,” said Ammonite developer Li Haoyi, a former engineer at Fluent Systems. The project enables Scala to vie for tasks that previously have been the domain of Python or the Bash shell for small housekeeping or automation scripts. It also can be used for file system and system administration.
Scala was built for the Java Virtual Machine; it was also extended to JavaScript compilation via Scala.js and to the LLVM compiler via Scala Native. Ammonite takes a different twist on Scala, providing an iPython-like REPL experience and a way to run Scala script files.
Ammonite’s REPL serves as a replacement for the default Scala REPL. It offers syntax-highlighted input and multiline editing. Ammonite’s scripts provide a lightweight way to execute Scala code without the boilerplate and slowness of the Scala SBT build tool.
