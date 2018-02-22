Ammeon to create 100 jobs in consulting, software engineering

Eighteen-month plan supported by Enterprise Ireland

IT professional services and consulting company Ammeon is to create 100 jobs in its software engineering and consulting divisions over the next 18 months. Ammeon has been supported by the government through Enterprise Ireland.

“Here at Ammeon, we have built the largest indigenous team of professional service consultants focused on accelerating IT delivery and innovation,” said Fred Jones, CEO, Ammeon.

“In this rapidly changing landscape, IT acceleration is the road to survival and companies need a strategy to arrive at a future where they are relevant and still in business.”

Niall O’Donnellan, manager, ICT and international services, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Supporting innovation in Irish companies with global ambition is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and Ammeon is an example of a software services provider that has used innovation to adapt, grow and respond rapidly to the changing needs of the market. We welcome today’s announcement of 100 new jobs at Ammeon and will continue to deepen our engagement with the company across all business functions to support its ambitious growth plans.”

Founded in 2003, Ammeon employs more than 160 people in Ireland, the UK and Europe. Its clients include financial institutions, telecommunications providers, automotive, transportation, government organisations as well as the European space agency.

