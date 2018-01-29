AMI makes €30k equipment donation to Young Social Innovators

Secure IT retirement provider AMI, has donated €30,000 worth of equipment to Young Social Innovators (YSI).

As YSI’s computer sponsor, AMI will be supporting Ireland’s largest social innovation and entrepreneurial education programme for 12-18 year-olds.

Since its founding in 2001, more than 130,000 students have engaged in YSI programmes with 7,000 young people taking part in 2016/17 alone. Over the years young innovators have led more than 5,000 innovative projects designed to address social challenges important to them. AMI is eager to support YSI in fulfilling its goals by reaching more young people across the country and enriching their social innovation learning experience.

AMI works to reuse IT equipment where possible and by doing so will offer an environmentally friendly solution to YSI’s IT hardware needs. The donated hardware has been installed in YSI’s premises and will enable students to work on-site and in collaboration with the senior YSI team to hone their innovative solutions.

“Since encountering the work of Young Social Innovators, we have been bowled over by the scale of its ambition,” said Philip McMichael, managing director, AMI. “From the innovative and impactful projects developed through the programme, to the imparting of key business and leadership skills to young people, the benefits of Young Social Innovators are huge.”

Rachel Collier, co-founder and CEO, Young Social Innovators, said: “YSI’s mission is to develop lifelong skills in young people and empower them to have a real impact in society. Every year we see particularly passionate projects on conservation and the protection of our environment. AMI’s work in re-using and extending the life of IT equipment, coupled with their commitment to a zero landfill policy and environmentally responsible disposal, make them a perfect partner for us. This [donation] will go a long way to ensuring that the power of youth is harnessed to tackle key issues in our society.”

One quarter of Ireland’s 200 largest IT organisations have have old IT devices retired by AMI.

TechCentral Reporters