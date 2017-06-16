Amex UK 4.3.0

Amex UK 4.3.0

Access and manage your Amex account from your idevice

American Express

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 16-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: American Express

Go mobile with your Cardmembership – pay your bill, keep track of your Account, receive great offers on the move and log in with the touch of a finger on supported devices with iOS 8+. The official American Express® App for the iPhone® and iPod touch® features a personalised feed which brings latest transaction information, offers, promotions and more into a single view.

FEATURES

— Get quick access to your Account with Touch ID log in
—Pay your bill
—Check your balance and available credit
—See your recent transactions including pending transactions
—View transaction details and great offers from your personalised feed
—Easy, one-click offer enrolment
—Manage multiple Card Accounts
—View and redeem Membership Rewards® points (if enrolled)
—Log in securely with the same User ID and Password you use on americanexpress.co.uk

What’s New in Version 4.2.1

– System updates to improve app perfromance

