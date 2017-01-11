AMD’s Ryzen processors will launch before 3 March

At this point, we know a lot about AMD’s hotly anticipated Ryzen processors, which look to be AMD’s best chip family in a decade. We know some basic specs. We know every Ryzen CPU will be overclockable. We know the chips will have a ton of hardware support at launch – and that AM4 motherboards will last until at least 2020.

One thing we don’t know? Launch date details beyond a vague “first quarter”. At CES, AMD representatives told PCWorld that the target was not the end of the quarter. But a slip-up in a Game Developers Conference session listing gives greater clarity into Ryzen’s arrival timing.

The session is entitled Optimizing for AMD Ryzen CPU (Presented by AMD) and it’s all about introducing game developers to the Zen architecture’s finer details. But the really interesting part, as discovered by Anandtech, is the opening sentence in the description: “Join AMD Game Engineering team members for an introduction to the recently-launched AMD Ryzen CPU followed by advanced optimisation topics.”

Recently launched?

The exact time and date for AMD’s session are still to be determined, but GDC 2017 runs from 27 February to 3 March so it sounds like we should expect to see whether or not Ryzen’s a true Intel rival by 3 March at the latest. And while all of AMD’s public demos have leaned on a high-end CPU with eight cores and 16 threads, AMD says an entire chip family will be available at Ryzen’s launch.

