AMBER’s Prof Valeria Nicolosi on why we should care about graphene

Ireland's love/hate relationship with broadband, the end of EU roaming and Microsoft has a new toy Print Print Radio

On this week’s show Niall meets Prof Valeria from the AMBER research centre for material science to talk about the future of energy storage.

In other news, we cast an eye over the Xbox One X, Dusty gets excited about the end of roaming charges in the EU, and Irish consumers vent about the quality of broadband.

