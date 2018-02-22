AMBER, Johnson & Johnson to establish 3D bioprinting lab

Materials science research centre AMBER and Johnson & Johnson have announced plans to open a 3D bioprinting centre of excellence at Trinity College Dublin.

The focus for the new research laboratory will co-led by AMBER’s Prof Daniel Kelly (pictured) and Joseph Ault, senior fellow, lead API and Bioprinting at Johnson & Johnson.

3D bioprinting has emerged as a promising technology for engineering 3D ‘living’ biological tissues for promoting bone and tissue regeneration.

The laboratory will be made available to other AMBER principal investigators, postgraduate and undergraduate students, providing students with exposure to industry and the potential to source industry-defined projects. In addition, Johnson & Johnson scientists will be available to provide training and education to students and staff.

Work on the new laboratory will begin early this year, with Trinity graduate and AMBER postdoctoral researcher Dr Grainne Cunniffe employed by Johnson & Johnson as project manager for the lab. AMBER will provide full support to the project in terms of project management, funding diversification support, recruitment and contract support as is standard with the Centre’s operating model.

AMBER is funded by Science Foundation Ireland.

