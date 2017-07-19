Amazon and VMware rumoured to be developing DC software

Joint venture would be Amazon's first enterprise software product

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and VMware are reportedly in talks about possibly teaming up to develop data centre software products, according to The Information.

Such a deal would mean AWS is finally bowing to what most analysts have said will always be the case—that the majority of enterprises are not willing to move to an all-cloud scenario and that the hybrid cloud is the wave of the future. AWS’ mantra has always been that all-cloud is the future and hybrid cloud is just an interim step, which cited anonymous sources.

Unfortunately, the article does not have much if any detail on what that product would be. The speculation is it might be a stack-like product, since VMware already provides what would be the base software for such a product and stacks are becoming the in thing.

Already there is OpenStack, the open-source product that runs cloud services in a data centre, and Microsoft just shipped Azure Stack, its answer to OpenStack that will allow the same features of its Azure public cloud to run within a company’s private data centre.

Google, which has been an also-ran in the cloud market for some time, made a similar move by partnering with Nutanix, a hyperconverged infrastructure vendor that is coming up fast in the market and likely an acquisition target. Their deal promised an easy way to merge Nutanix infrastructure with Google Cloud Platform.

VMware has an enormous enterprise installed base, so for AWS to create its own stack running on VMware and give people AWS features in their own private cloud would make the most sense and act as a barrier to Azure Stack and OpenStack.

Also, AWS and VMware already have a partnership dating back to last year designed to help enterprises easily integrate their existing VMware environments with AWS. With that deal, VMware sells tools that enable its customers to manage AWS the same way they manage VMware on premises. So, the two companies are already halfway there.

The new product could make it easier for companies to migrate applications between their data centres and Amazon’s server farms, which would make it easier to recover data from Amazon for whatever reason, The Information’s unnamed source said.

That service, announced in October 2016, was originally scheduled for launch in mid-2017, but The Information stated it now might be delayed until 2018.

