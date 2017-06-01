Altratech secures €5.2m investment

Infectious disease testing kit gets substantial backing Print Print Trade

Altratech has raised €5.2 million following The Bank of Ireland Kernel Capital Growth Fund and Infinity Capital leading a €2.2 million investment and the Company securing €3 million in EU Horizon 2020 funding.

Founded in 2013, the company is developing a single-use portable semiconductor test kit for ‘point of care’ testing of infectious viral diseases. AltraTech’s technology has the potential to decentralise clinical blood testing in the field, enabling rapid diagnosis and decision-making on-site.

AltraTech began in University of Limerick as a collaboration between Dr Tim Cummins and Dr Tara Dalton, bringing together their semiconductor and microfluidic experience. Co-founder Brian O’Farrell brought a decade of population genetics and biotechnology expertise from UCC.

“AltraTech is a company focused on achieving near term scientific goals that will be productized rapidly and will have an immediate sustainable impact on world health. The Company is led by an executive team of high intellect repeat entrepreneurs and has an experienced cohesive investor base,” said Niall Olden, managing partner, Kernel Capital.

TechCentral Reporters

More Articles ← Previous

