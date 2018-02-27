Altocloud acquired by Genesys

Galway firm adds AI capabilities to map customer journeys

Genesys has acquired Galway analytics provider Altocloud. Financial terms of the deal were not revealed.

By adding the Altocloud’s solution to its portfolio, Genesys strengthens its capability in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to help organisations deliver a more responsive, predictive, and fully-contextual experience throughout all stages of the customer journey – from marketing to sales to service.

“The acquisition of Altocloud bolsters our ability to optimise and connect the entire customer journey to ensure the best business outcomes,” said Paul Segre, chief executive officer, Genesys. “We are particularly excited by applications, like Altocloud, which give organisations a live look into the behaviour of consumers and their potential as customers. By empowering employees with this depth of actionable insight, organisations are better positioned than ever to convert shoppers into buyers, leads into customers, and consumers into brand advocates.”

Barry O’Sullivan, Altocloud chief executive officer, said: “We built Altocloud because we saw a more dynamic way to drive better business results by taking advantage of the power and potential of AI.

“We are excited to join a proven customer experience innovator and AI leader like Genesys, so we can extend the reach of our revolutionary journey management technology even further to help thousands of companies across the globe through hyper-personalised, digitally connected experiences.”

Altocloud is headquartered in Galway, Ireland, with a small presence in the San Francisco Bay Area.

TechCentral Reporters