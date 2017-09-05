Altaro partners with Renaissance for channel play

Backup software developer looking for a few good SMBs

Backup solutions developer Altaro has partnered with Renaissance to extend its European distribution channel.

Through Renaissance, Altaro can now offer its advanced and user-friendly VM backup software to SMBs.

Renaissance CEO Michael Conway said: “Our small and mid-market customers have suffered over recent years due to the lack of a user-friendly and cost-effective solution to their backup requirements. With a busy market, there has been a lack of focus from vendors in delivering solutions for this very important sector. The Altaro suite solves this challenge, and works seamlessly and effectively for VMWare and HyperV users.”

David Vella, co-founder and CEO of Altaro, said: “Altaro has a channel-focused model and is delighted to broaden its EMEA distribution channel through Renaissance. We are very excited to appoint Renaissance as our distributor in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters