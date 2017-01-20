Slack’s Ali Rayl talks customer experience

Customer experience explained, and a look at the breaking stories of the week Print Print Radio

This week Niall meets Slack director of customer experience Ali Rayl at the opening of the company’s new Dublin office. Back in the studio we discuss freedom for Chelsea Manning, why the EU is going Asimov on robot personhood, and a first impression of Nintendo’s Switch console.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us in iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

Slack

The EU on robot personhood