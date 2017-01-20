Slack’s Ali Rayl talks customer experience
20 January 2017 | 0
This week Niall meets Slack director of customer experience Ali Rayl at the opening of the company’s new Dublin office. Back in the studio we discuss freedom for Chelsea Manning, why the EU is going Asimov on robot personhood, and a first impression of Nintendo’s Switch console.
Show notes:
Slack
The EU on robot personhood
