Airsyngery beats international competition to take home renewable energy award

Start-up beats out competition from Mitsubishi, Kingspan Print Print Trade

Irish cleantech firm Airsynergy, beat off international competition to take the award for renewable energy technology of the year at the third annual Energy Awards in London.

Founded in Longford, Airsynergy, was recognised for its hybrid wind- and solar-powered smart pole installed at Wayside Celtic Football Club.

The product, called an Independent Smart Pole (ISP), uses a mini wind turbine and solar panel to power itself entirely off-grid. While converting wind and solar energy to electricity, the smart pole generates enough excess power to run ancillary products for monitoring, lighting, and surveillance. The result is reliable, renewable system that offers off grid power solutions.

Other nominees in the category included building giant Kingspan, Mitsubishi and Clean Wave Energy.

Airsynergy marketing & communications manager Daphne Reilly-Duncan said: “[This is] a significant achievement for the company, and it goes to show that the hard work and years of research and design have paid off in a product that all of us at Airsynergy can be extremely proud of. It is a testament to everyone’s commitment to our shared vision that we have received this award.”

As well as commercial installations, the smart poles have been installed in schools, universities, retail parks, car parks, and construction sites.

TechCentral Reporters