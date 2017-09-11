Airsynergy brings off-grid lighting to Lidl Drogheda

Irish cleantech firm Airsynergy has completed the installation of Ireland’s first off-grid power solution at Lidl’s Drogheda store.

The first of its kind in Ireland, the Intelligence Smart Pole solution works off a combination of wind and solar power.

Airsynergy CEO Gerry Butler said: “The Airsynergy Intelligent Smart Pole is revolutionising the way we think about and use renewable energy, integrating green technology into everyday life. We look forward to working with even more Irish businesses in the future to continue finding solutions to their energy needs.”

Deirdre Ryan, head of corporate social responsibility, Lidl, said: “The new Intelligent Smart Poles at our location in Drogheda are a great example of Lidl trialling innovative technology at our new concept stores. It is fantastic to be able to do this with an indigenous Irish company also who are as committed to the environment as we are.”

TechCentral Reporters