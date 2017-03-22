AirParrot 2.7.0

AirParrot is a clever tool which adds makes it possible to stream whatever you see on your Mac or PC’s display to your Apple TV, wirelessly. A great way to watch movies that you have stored on your Mac on your larger TV screen? Maybe: there’s audio streaming, overscan support ensures the image will fill your PC, and you can even minimise distractions by hiding the mouse cursor.

Getting up and running could hardly be simpler. After installing the app you need then simply indicate which of your displays you would like to mirror, choose which AirPlay device you would like to mirror to (if you have more than one) and then you’re ready to go.

The app works by encoding your display and streaming the output and in some cases this can lead to a degradation of image quality. Thankfully, there are a series of simple options available that can be used to control image quality to help balance video quality with overall performance. This is already an interesting tool, but future updates are likely to increase its appeal even further.

What’s new in 2.7.0 (see the release notes for more)?

– Added Chromecast Audio Support

– Added support for Apple TV tvOS 10.2

– Added support for Apple TV Device Verification feature

– Improved reliability on large networks and when changing networks

– AirParrot 2 mirroring is now recordable by Reflector 2

– Improved device discovery

– Miscellaneous bug fixes and performance improvements