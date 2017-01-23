AirDroid 4.1.0

Managing your Android phone or tablet does not mean that you have to establish a physical connection – providing you have a copy of AirDroid installed. With this app in place on your Android device, all you then need is a web browser; it does not matter which web browser you use or whether you are running OS X, Linux or Windows. Launch the app and you will be provided with both a URL and an IP address that you can use to establish a remote connection along with a pass code for security.

Once this has been entered you’ll be presented with a virtual desktop for your device. This is not an emulator, so you will not be working with a representation of your phone or tablet, but you will be able to browse through its contents and even make use of various features. You can quickly see how much space you have left available both on internal storage and your memory card and you can see how this space is taken up by different types of file.

There is a great file browser that can be used to view the contents of your device, but also enables you download files to your computer or upload them to your phone or tablet. Drag and drop support is a great feature and you can also install and uninstall apps with ease, including setting up batch operations to help get things completed more quickly.

Other great features include a shared clipboard that can be used to copy and paste text between computer and Android. You can also view your call logs, control your ringtone settings and control your music from your computer. If your device is rooted, you have a handy screenshot tool on your hands, but there’s plenty to keep you busy even if you haven’t take this step.

Version 4.1.0:

– Improved compatibility with Android 7.0.

– Fixed crash issues with some devices.

– Other bug fixes and improvements.