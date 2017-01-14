Airbnb for iOS 17.02

Airbnb changed the hospitality industry, providing affordable, unique and different accommodation for either your vacation or business trip. If you’ve ever wanted to stay in a house boat, treehouse or in renovated caravan, Airbnb is your solution.

When you first access the app, you are presented with the option of nearby places, Airbnb favourites and popular destinations. The homepage makes it easy to navigate the search, profile, messages and travel history options. The app allows the potential hosts to see enough of your profile to see if the potential guest is a good match, similarly the guests can see the property and information about their hosts to decide if they want to stay at the accommodation.

Travellers can easily put in worldwide destinations using the simple search function and then enter in the travelling dates. Once you’ve performed this search you can then apply a filter using +/- symbols to change the amount of guests, type of living whether a whole house, own room or shared living. Travellers can then adjust the amount of beds, bedrooms, bathrooms and a whole host of other amenities including Wi-Fi, air-condition, pool and kitchen. Using a sliding scale travellers can also adjust a range of costs to suit their budget.

By default, the accommodation is displayed in a picture list view, or you can see on a map if you want to stay in a particular area of the city you searched. It is easy to book in the app. Either you have to request for the host to accept your booking or for certain accommodation you can book directly. You can also view your booking history so if you find a place you like you can re-book it to come back and stay again.

What’s New in Version 17.02

Further stability tweaks to make managing your listing and your travels as easy as possible.