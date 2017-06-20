AIDA64 Extreme Edition 5.92

AIDA64 is a powerful system information, benchmarking and diagnostic tool that can provide a host of information about the current state of your PC.

The program is able to tell you a great deal about your PCs hardware, for instance, without you having to open the case. Motherboard model, CPU type and speed, chipset details, memory speeds, BIOS date, there’s plenty of useful information to explore.

Maybe you’re planning on overclocking your system? A helpful Overclock page details your current CPU clock, multiplier, FSB speed, QPI clock, GPU clocks and more.

And the Sensor page will keep you up-to-date on your current system temperatures (motherboard, CPU, GPU, GPU memory and drives, if your hardware supports this), fan speeds, voltages and more.

AIDA64 isn’t just about hardware, though. It can also tell you about your current Windows installation, running processes, system drivers, services and more. Configuration details on offer include startup programs, scheduled tasks and so on. And a handy Licences page is even able to display product keys for many supported programs, useful as an easy way to back these up.

And you also get some very capable benchmarks to measure the speed of your CPU, RAM or disks.

Please note, the trial version of AIDA64 obscures some information in its reports. If you’re looking for product keys, for instance, some will be displayed in full, others will be only partially available (“Y2666-[ TRIAL VERSION ]”). Purchasing a licence will remove this restriction, allowing you to see the complete report.

AIDA64 v5.92 ships with these new features:

– AVX2 and FMA accelerated 64-bit benchmarks for Intel Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X CPUs

– Improved support for AMD Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 processors

– Support for Pertelian (RS232) external LCD device

– Corsair K55 RGB LED keyboard support

– Corsair Glaive RGB LED mouse support

– 20 processor groups support

– NVMe 1.3, WDDM 2.2 support

– Advanced support for Areca RAID controllers

– GPU details for AMD Radeon RX 500 Series

– GPU details for nVIDIA GeForce GT 1030, GeForce MX150, Titan Xp