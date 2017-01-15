Ahnenblatt 2.97a

Ahnenblatt is a free tool which makes it easy to create and manage a family tree.

The program installs easily, no worries about adware or anything else (there’s not as much as a “Donate” button). And the simplest way to see how it all works is to click File > Open and choose one of the sample trees, then explore the various options.

You can define all the information you need about every ancestor, for instance: their parents, siblings, marriages and children; baptism, confirmation and funeral-related details; pictures and other related files, details on sources, text notes and more.

All this can be presented as a family tree, an ancestors tree, an hourglass chart, or in the form of multiple lists (Ancestors, Descendants, Family, Birthday and more).

There are plenty of handy extra tools here. Click Extras/ Show All Picture Files within the sample project, for instance, and you can review all the photos you’ve gathered so far – an excellent way to bring your work to life.

Or, if you want to share the information with others, your data can be saved as a GEDCOM file, an HTML page, an entire web site, a Windows Help file, XML or CSV files, even burned to CD.

If there’s a small issue here it’s that the Help file is available solely in German. But as the author points out, “Ahnenblatt is a freeware program made by a single person in his spare time as a hobby”, it’s hardly fair to criticise him for not living up to the standards of commercial software.

And aside from that, Ahnenblatt is a surprisingly capable tool with a stack of features which makes it very easy to organise, present and share your genealogy data.

v2.97a

all navigator colors can changed now in options

corrections in GEDCOM import/export

recognition of person’s duplicates optimized

dialog when standard printer is missing (instead of error)

again corrected major bugs in merging places (manage places)

correction of several bugs