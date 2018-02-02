Agility brings Avaya solutions to SMEs

Wholesale Internet service provider Agility Communications has added Avaya’s ‘Powered by’ IP Office UCaaS and CCaaS offering to its portfolio of Internet services, including direct fibre, VDSL, wireless, wholesale line rental and SIP trunking.

Avaya is working with Agility in delivering a complete cloud telephony solution for its partners, including billing, provisioning and other backend systems.

The offering will be tailored for Irish SME sector.

“Our investment in our carrier infrastructure will allow our resellers to provide quality cloud telephony to end user customers without the need for a major IT refresh; our partners are looking for a quality experience at a price point that provides value – the Powered by Avaya solution has provided this and provides resellers with other revenue streams, such as connectivity and voice,” said Liam Tully, managing director, Agility.

David Flood, country manager, Avaya, said: “The SME sector is the engine room of the Irish economy, but is all too-often overlooked, with vendors either focusing on larger enterprise customers, or providing solutions that don’t deliver the scalability, resiliency, and flexibility SME customers are looking for.

“Powered by Avaya will give growing, small and medium-sized companies access to a robust business-grade cloud option with their UC, CC and video communications for the first time, with the same reliability and security expected by end users and synonymous with the Avaya brand.”

TechCentral Reporters