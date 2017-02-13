Agile Networks secures F5 silver accreditation

Following several significant contract wins and investments, Agile Networks has been awarded silver partner accreditation by F5 Networks.

Commenting on the accreditation, Agile Networks managing director Darragh Richadrson (pictured) said: “We have been building a growing practice with F5 over the past 18 months and I am delighted we can broaden our portfolio as we find F5 very complementary and relevant to our target customer base. For us, more than ever, it is vital to provide local skills and expertise to customers from leading international vendors like F5.”

Neill Burton, director channels & alliances, UKI, F5 Networks, said: “Agile Networks offer us a credible route to enterprise customers in Ireland. They have clearly invested a technically strong and capable expertise, which brings us closer to local customers. This is just the foundation for a growing relationship and I wish them every success in building their business with F5 in 2017 onwards.”

Agile Networks supports more than 1.8 million end users across 1,600 sites for 100 major customers, including 16 of the top 25 Internet Service Providers in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters