Agile Networks and PlanNet21 join forces

New group will leverage key strengths while retaining brands Print Print Trade

Irish technology companies Agile Networks and PlanNet21 Communications have announced they are to combine to form a “new €50 million IT services operation”.

Agile Network’s status as a Juniper Elite Partner will combine with PlanNet21 Communications’ as a Cisco Gold Partner to provide a broad portfolio of services, including security, networks, wireless, unified communications, hyper-convergence and server/storage. This will be complimented, said the new entity, by a full-service offering ranging from solution design to full managed services.

The new group will have a combined annual turnover of more than €50 million, employing more than 110 staff, more than 60% of which are in technical engineering.

While the two brands, PlanNet21 and Agile, will remain, they will join forces to “pursue significant business opportunities”.

“We are delighted to be joining with PlanNet21 Communications,” said Darragh Richardson, managing director, Agile Networks. “It provides us with the best of both worlds. We retain our identity and will continue to work with our existing customers, but it also allows us to collaborate and pursue major IT opportunities at home and abroad. This is a very exciting developing for the entire Agile Networks team.”

“The combination of Agile Networks and PlanNet21 Communications provides best of breed products and services for our customers,” said Peter Carroll, CEO, PlanNet21 Communications. “The alliance brings together some of the best architectural and technical talent in the country and couples it with accreditations from all the leading technology vendors worldwide, thus allowing us to deliver solutions for any business requirement. This is unique and we are the only company in Ireland who can offer it to our customers.”

PlanNet21 is a highly-specialised Cisco Gold Partner and critical infrastructure technologies provider. The company plans, builds, supports and manages ICT for large companies including Fortune 100 regulars. It assists both local and multi-national companies establish or expand their operations and achieve business objectives.

Agile Networks designs, builds, and supports networks, supporting more than 2.3 million end users across 4,900 sites for 100 major customers, including 16 of the top 25 Internet Service Providers in Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters