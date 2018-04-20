How advances in technology are affecting our home lives

Popular technologies that were not around 10 years ago have changed our home lives completely Print Print Life

In this digital age, our homes are becoming filled and in some cases controlled by gadgets. We can now control our TV, lights and music from apps and suddenly everyone wants a digital personal assistant. These devices are becoming a necessary part of modern life changing the way we work and live our lives in our own homes. Have you ever stopped to think about how much our lives have altered in the last decade?

This post looks at popular technologies that were not around 10 years ago and how they have changed our home lives.

Security advances

Securing your home has become easier than ever, if you can use the technology.

These days you don’t even have to be at home to monitor your property with security cameras being accessible from portable devices and video doorbells allowing you to answer the door when you’re not there.

Humble burglar alarms can stay in 2008 with new smart security systems providing us with the ability to not just see who is in our home but interact with them to. The majority of these devices work from an app and use wireless door locks, sirens and motion detectors to identify when a window or door has been tampered with. This makes securing our homes simpler than ever, if you have signal.

Even with these advances, home insurance is still a necessity and the insurance industry has had to develop with these technologies. It’s not just home security that has developed but the energy industry too.

Energy advances

The days of waiting for you energy bills to come through the letterbox are a thing of the past with smart meters making tracking your bills simple. These little screens provide meter readings, daily spend, and details of your carbon footprint. Many may wonder how these devices work and for security reasons it’s important to know that it all works through a closed network with no central database, giving us peace of mind.

Entertainment advances

From the little screen to the big, the way we enjoy television, music and gaming has also developed, perhaps the most rapidly. With new game consoles and televisions being released annually, these experiences are becoming closer to virtual reality.

Television has changed tremendously with Netflix and Amazon Prime offering instant access to films and original series, we no longer need just one television subscription. You may also have noticed your DVD and Blu-ray collection declining as we no longer need physical discs to watch films, or play videogames.

Many games can now be purchased online through your console; we just hope the next step is to cut down the downloading time. It’s not just consoles that have advanced in the gaming world but iPad’s and tablets have had an impact on instant gaming with apps providing increasingly better graphics and virtual headsets working on smaller devices.

Speaking of smaller devices, digital personal assistants are slowly taking over our minds, predicting what we want or need before we know ourselves. From the music we listen to, to our latest grocery list there’s no need to worry these small devices have us covered.

There is no denying that technology throughout our lives is enhancing at a rapid scale and where it will take us in the next 10 years is both exciting and a little scary, and on that note we’ll leave you with this:

“We cannot quite know what will happen if a machine exceeds our own intelligence, so we can’t know if we’ll be infinitely helped by it, or ignored by it and sidelined, or conceivably destroyed by it,”

• Stephen Hawking

This feature is presented in association with Chill Insurance