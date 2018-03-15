Advanced Discovery opens Irish practice

Dublin office and data centre under new regional director

Risk management and ediscovery company Advanced Discovery has opened a practice in Ireland, with a Dublin-based office and data centre.

The company specialises in helping clients to “find what matters, when it matters”.

It says that when “success depends on getting the most accurate insight and results possible, no matter the project, volume, deadline or time zone,” its consultative approach with experienced experts in the field allows it to “deliver the most actionable and accurate ediscovery results,” 24/7. With a network of offices around the world, the new Dublin office gives the company greater reach than ever.

The new practice in Ireland also saw the appointment of Greg Deane as the company’s regional director.

Prior to joining Advanced Discovery, formerly known as Millnet in the UK and Ireland, Deane spent 15 years working in leading Irish law firms. Most recently, as head of ediscovery and data management services at William Fry, Deane was responsible for building and overseeing the firm’s data management unit. His team assisted with a variety of projects such as due diligence exercises, regulatory investigations, discovery and data subject access requests.

“Greg’s understanding of the Irish legal market will be key in taking our business forward to meet the new challenges of the evolving commercial and legal landscape in Europe,” said Julia Chain, UK managing director and executive VP, International, Advanced Discovery. “Our new practice in Ireland will further enhance our ability to serve clients with complex multijurisdictional and multinational issues. As Brexit looms ever closer, we are delighted to be investing in Ireland with its stable presence within the EU.”

“I am excited at the prospect of establishing Advanced Discovery as a leader in eDiscovery and risk management in the Irish market. Our new Dublin-based office and ISO-certified data centre, patented solutions and teams of expert advisors will all benefit our Irish and growing roster of global clients as their eDiscovery and risk management requirements continue to expand,” said Deane. “As complexity increases, particularly with the advent of the GDPR, knowing what data you have and where it is stored is becoming increasingly important. Advanced Discovery offers a more consultative approach that allows our clients to plan effective strategies for information governance and manage their data in the most cost-effective manner.”

TechCentral Reporters