Google Adopt A Startup competition returns for 2018

Google’s Adopt A Startup has opened for applications. This year, 30 companies will be selected to attend a programme of lectures and workshops as well as receiving hands on mentoring from experienced Google employees.

At the end of the 12 week programme, eight companies will pitch to a panel of industry experts and senior executives for the chance of winning €10,000 of AdWords credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Platform for Startups programme, which comes with $100,000 of Google Cloud credit.

The seven runners up will also be eligible for the Cloud Platform programme and the chance to receive $20,000 in Google Cloud Credits, while one will win three months free hot desking in DogPatch Labs.

This year’s programme will have increased emphasis on strategy and business planning, including optimising a customer acquisition strategy; scaling internationally/export using tools; and how to optimise new infrastructure technologies. Participants will benefit from the experience of mentors from Google’s global business, marketing, engineering and cloud teams.

Paddy Flynn, director, Google, said: “Enterprise Ireland recently reported that in the past year they supported 181 start-ups through their HPSU and CSF programmes which was fantastic to see and reflects the vibrancy and potential of Ireland’s start-up community to deliver jobs and economic growth. We’re gradually reaching to a point in Ireland where entrepreneurship is seen as a career goal in its own right and it’s great to see entrepreneurs having the confidence to make this definitive career choice buoyed by the success of others.

“TechIreland recently undertook research of over 120 Adopt A Start Up Alumni finding that 60% of these start-ups had raised significant funding. These companies are not only based in Dublin but across the regions with 40% coming from outside Dublin. In addition, 30% of them are female led. This is indicative of the positive growth of the start-up community, which is something that Google is very happy to strongly support on an ongoing basis.”

Previous Adopt A Startup entrants include Jobbio, CoderDojo, NewsWhip, The Happy Pear, Beats Medical, and Veri.ie.

Closing date for entries is 2 March and can be made at https://events.withgoogle.com/adoptastartup/.

TechCentral Reporters