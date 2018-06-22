Adobe’s brand-new video editing app Project Rush works across your computer, tablet and phone

There are updates to Lightroom and XD on the way

Project Rush is Adobe’s first video editing app that works across Mac, Windows, iOS and Android – with your projects kept in sync across each of your devices. This means you can shoot footage on your phone and do a rough edit there while on location or travelling, before fine-tuning on your tablet or desktop when back at your studio. Or make edits to videos while out shooting your next piece.

The app isn’t designed to replace Premiere Pro (at least, yet). It’s been launched at YouTube’s VidCon conference, and seems to be more aimed at YouTubers and influencers than traditional post-production editors (hence a launch video featuring YouTuber Shameless Maya). But considering what Adobe has done with Lightroom CC – turning whats-now-called-Lightroom-Classic into a synced-up, multi-device app – this could be a harbinger of what’s to come for Premiere.

Project Rush has a stripped down set of tools compared to Premiere, with a focus on automation and speed rather than fine-tuning and control. Adobe says that many of Rush’s features are based on its pro tools, including Premiere’s colour correction and filters, and Audition’s background noise reduction.

Adobe’s stock platform is also threaded throughout the app, to make it easy for ‘content creators’ to add stock photos and motion graphics templates.

Considering the audience for the app, it’s no surprise that Adobe has made it easy to quickly output and upload finished projects in the correct formats for multiple social media channels.

Project Rush’s features are the same across desktop, mobile and tablet – and will remain so, says Adobe. If you want to try it out, you can apply to be part of its beta test here.

Adobe XD and Lightroom updates

Alongside announcing Project Rush, Adobe has released updates to XD, Lightroom CC and Classic. Updates can be installed through your Creative Cloud application.

Lightroom CC gets the biggest new feature: support for synchronising presets and profiles across Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, ChromeOS and on the web. This includes your own presets and profiles – and any you’ve bought or downloaded from others.

The mobile version of Lightroom CC gains some more tools from the desktop version, including the healing brush (above), chromatic aberration removal and support for Technology Previews (essentially beta features). The first of these is Long Exposure for iOS, which fakes long exposure by taking a burst of images (as iOS can’t do exposures over 1/4 second).

Lightroom Classic gains a few asset management features such as colour labels for organising folders.

Adobe XD gains the features announced last month, including Overlays and Fixed Elements.

IDG News Service