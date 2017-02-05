Adobe Photoshop Express for Android

Snap. Edit. Share. Smile. Photo magic at your fingertips.

On-the-go photo editing was never so fun, fast, and cool. Touch your way to better-looking pictures with automatic fixes and filters. Get your pictures to pop! And after sharing, you’ll be the talk of your friends.

Get more of what you want:

•Basics: Crop, straighten, rotate, and flip your photos. Remove red eye, and pet eye.

•Auto-Fix: A one-touch adjustment for contrast, exposure, and white balance.

•Blemish Removal: With one touch, remove spots, dirt, and dust from your photos.

•Color: Slide controls for clarity, contrast, exposure, highlights, shadows, temperature, tint, sharpen and vibrance.

•One-touch filters “Looks”: Choose from more than 20 eye-catching effects! And now control the intensity of Looks.

•The image rendering engine improves performance and enables handling of large file sizes – i.e. panoramic photos.

•Borders: Add a distinctive personal touch to your photos with 15 borders and frames. Express yourself!

•RAW photo support: Import and edit photos in RAW format.

•Share to all your favorite social sites: Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr and more.

•Add the Premium Looks pack to give your photos fun, fresh looks with 20 new one-touch filters.*

•Add the Advanced Paid Pack (formerly called Noise Reduction Pack). This pack includes:

-Noise Reduction to minimize unwanted grain and speckling in your night photos.

-Defog to reduce fog and haze from photos.*

*Available when you sign in with an Adobe ID.

The Advanced Pack, previously called ” Noise Reduction Pack” now includes Noise Reduction and Defog and can be found in the “Corrections” slider menu.

Photoshop Express supports the following file formats:

•Photo: JPG, PNG

•Raw files: arw (SONY), cr2 (CANON), crw (CANON), dng, erf (EPSON), raf (FUJI), 3fr & fff (HASSELBLAD), dcr (KODAK), mrw (KONICA), mos (LEAF), rwl (LEICA), nef & nrw (NIKON), orf (OLYMPUS), rw2 (PANASONIC), pef (PENTAX), srw (SAMSUNG)

What’s New :

– Saturation slider – Control the color intensity of your image

– Bug fixes and enhancements.

