Adobe Flash Player for Internet Explorer 24.0.0.194

Adobe Flash Player is a lightweight browser plug-in and rich Internet application (RIA) runtime that delivers consistent and engaging user experiences, stunning audio/video playback, and pervasive reach. Flash Player introduces new expressive features, visual performance improvements, and extensibility to unleash the creative potential of designers and developers so they can build richer and more immersive web experiences.

Rapid adoption of new releases of Flash Player allows developers to design content with the latest features and target the majority of users within a matter of months.

Create content that can be accessed in a consistent, reliable, backwards-compatible, and more secure manner across all major operating systems and browsers. Adobe Flash Player can deliver stunning audio/video experiences using industry-standard codecs such as H.264, HE-AAC, and MP3. The new, high-fidelity Speex voice codec delivers a low-latency audio experience. Show full-screen, HD-quality video that can automatically adjust to changing bandwidth conditions for smooth playback.

With the latest Flash Player, you can leverage the power of your computer’s graphics processing unit (GPU) for blitting and compositing, Flash Player reduces the load on the central processing unit (CPU) and can provide a performance boost to graphically intense applications for more fluid, realistic, responsive user experiences.

Note this is the plugin for Internet Explorer.