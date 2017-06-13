Adobe AIR 26.0
13 June 2017 | 0
Our Rating: 4.0
|Date:
|13-06-2017
|Award:
|None
|License:
|Freeware
|Developer:
|Adobe
|Operating Systems:
|Linux
Mac OS X
Windows 10
Windows 7 (32 bit)
Windows 7 (64 bit)
Windows 8
Windows Server
Windows Vista (32 bit)
Windows Vista (64 bit)
Windows XP
|File Size:
|14.50 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|2 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
Adobe AIR is the latest version of Adobe’s cross-platform runtime environment.
The headline addition this time is support for Adobe’s Stage3D, a new architecture which allows developers to access accelerated 2D/ 3D rendering capabilities across all platforms (desktop, mobile and TV).
Other performance enhancements include H.264/AVC software encoding for cameras, which makes it easier to stream high quality video from your computer’s camera.
AIR 3 also delivers new support for standards including JSON (JavaScript Object Notation), G.711 audio compression, and JPEG-XR, while support for Protected HTTP Dynamic Streaming (HDS) protects streaming video without the need to deploy a licence server.
There are a host of small tweaks, everywhere you look: optimised garbage collection, easy creation of cubic Bezier curves, a secure random number generator, and more.
And support for LZMA compression means deploying all this power won’t result in bloated applets: SWF file size can fall by as much as 40%.
Subscribers 135
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers