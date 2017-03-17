Adblock Plus for Firefox 2.8.2

Adblock Plus is a Firefox add-on that makes ads disappear (and has plenty of other useful features, too).

Just install the tool, restart Firefox and it’ll begin filtering your web pages immediately. Most, if not all of those annoying Flash ads will disappear right away, speeding up your browsing and allowing you to concentrate on the site content.

The program hasn’t worked for you? Adblock Plus provides a choice of more than 40 filters, and you can choose the ones that are most effective for you.

There are filters for many languages beyond just English, for instance, from Dutch, French and German, to Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, and more.

And you can also install filters for many specific purposes: to block ads on adult or P2P websites, to protect you from privacy risks, keep you safe from known malware domains, and even a blacklist for known Rickrolling pages (no, really…).

What’s new in 2.8?

– Reworked element hiding functionality, improved its performance and eliminated unexpected side-effects.

– There is a special $websocket type option now to block WebSocket requests, the type was previously considered to be other here.

– Our toolbar icon will look better on high-resolution screens.

– Removed feature selection from the first-run page until the features can be removed similarly easily.

– Hits for CSS property filters which were introduced in the previous release are being counted now.

– Fixed: CSS property filters applied even when Adblock Plus was disabled everywhere.

– Fixed: A regression in pop-up blocking functionality caused websites to be mistakenly considered pop-ups under some circumstances.

– Corrected handling of frames with srcdoc attribute.

* Fixed and improved search functionality in Filter Preferences, was partially broken in Firefox nightly builds.