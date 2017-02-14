adaware Free Antivirus 12.0

Keep your PC safe from harm with the latest edition of this popular antivirus tool

14 February 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 14-02-2017
Award: None
License: Free, for personal-use only
Developer: Lavasoft

adaware free antivirus is a popular malware hunter.

Install the program and it goes to work immediately, monitoring running processes and the files you’re accessing to block threats before they can do any harm.

You can also run various types of scans on demand, either from the program or by right-clicking a file in Explorer and selecting “scan with adware…”

The free build of the program has some major limitations. In particular, there’s no online protection apart from the scanning of downloads, and no scanning of emails.

Upgrading to a commercial edition will fix this and add other features.

Adaware Pro extends the free build with web, online banking, email and network protection, and a firewall.

Adaware Total also gives you encryption, secure file deletion and parental controls.

What’s new in 12 (see complete changelog for more info)?

– Brand new user-interface
– Streamline installer
– Faster and more-efficient scanning
– Enhanced network protection
– Improved real-time protection
More advanced-user customisation-

