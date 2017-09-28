Adapt to host first Problem-Solving Festival this weekend

Free event challenges kids and adults to embrace logic Print Print Life

The first Problem-Solving Festival will take place in Trinity College Dublin this Saturday, 30 September, from 11am to 5pm.

Organised by the Adapt centre for research into digital content, the festival is the culmination of the Problem-Solving Initiative, a two-year nationwide programme funded by Science Foundation Ireland.

The free event featuresg language games, logic puzzles, interactive workshops and curated lectures.

Prof Vincent Wade, Director, Adapt, said: “The Adapt centre is proud to bring together a set of exciting and fun exhibitions, talks and workshops focusing on STEM related activities.

“We welcome families to come along to Front Square of Trinity College on Saturday to try out their problem-solving skills with fun games and challenges like tackling logic puzzles, building a propeller-powered car, solving how to make ice cream without a freezer and taking the Brain Health Challenge.”

For more information on the festival please see ProblemSolving.ie.

TechCentral Reporters