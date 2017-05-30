Acutrace powers ahead at National Enterprise Awards

Energy monitoring micro-enterprise tops list of eight regional winners Print Print Trade

An energy monitoring company from South Dublin won the top award at the National Enterprise Awards held on 25 May at the Mansion House in Dublin.

Established in 2015 and supported by Local Enterprise Office South Dublin, Acutrace has develops hardware and software that collects energy data in commercial buildings.

Tech companies received five out of eight regional awards worth €40,000. Dublin regional winner Acutrace was joined by South East Region Goldfish.ie; Studyclix in Sligo for the North West Region; Aphix Software in Louth for the North East Region; and 9th Impact in Galway City for the West Region.

“Acutrace started-up just two years ago and already the company is making its mark on the international energy management sector, having worked on more than 50 projects for companies like Google, Twitter and IBM,” said Sheelagh Daly, Chair of the Network of the Local Enterprise Offices.

“Micro-enterprises like Acutrace, which make up more than 90% of all businesses in Ireland, are powering the national economy with the Local Enterprise Offices as their ‘first stop shop’ for accessing enterprise supports. The National Enterprise Awards are a celebration of courage, vision and success behind Ireland’s micro-enterprises.”

Previous winners of the National Enterprise Awards have included Applied Concepts in Offaly and Innovate in Wexford.

TechCentral Reporters