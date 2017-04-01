Active@ ISO Burner 4.0

largeImg.png

Burn ISO images to CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs with this highly configurable free utility

Print

PrintPrint
Disc Burning

Read More:

1 April 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 01-04-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: LSoft Technologies

Active@ ISO Burner is a powerful free tool that makes it easy to burn ISO images to disc.

While this sounds a little basic, it’s surprising how much functionality the authors have crammed into the program. There’s support for burning CD, DVD and Blu-ray discs, for instance. You get full control over the choice of burning mode (Track-At-Once, Session-At-Once, Disk-At-Once) and speed. And advanced settings let you set the drive cache size, as well as optimising the burn process by enabling technologies like Buffer Underrun Protection, Optimum Power Calibration and more.

Active@ ISO Burner will also work with every version of Windows from 95 upwards, runs with only User rights, and supports three different burning transports (ASPI, SPTI, SPTD). Which, if you don’t recognise the jargon, means you should be able to use it just about anywhere.

And there’s even support for command line switches, which allow you to automate the burning process. Create a shortcut pointing to the program, with a target looking something like this – IsoBurner.exe “C:Program FilesFreeDOSfdbasecd.ISO” /BURN /EXIT-IF-OK – and you’ll be able to create the disc with a simple double-click.

What’s new in 4.0?

– New: Installer package
– Improved: multiple burners handling
– Fixed: burning cancellation hang ups and minor bugs

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the Galaxy S8 win back the high-end smartphone market for Samsung?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    • Sun 2 Apr

      IT Kidz

      Lough Gur Heritage Centre, Limerick

    • Thu 6 Apr–Sat 8 Apr

      BelTech 2017

      Titanic, Belfast

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel