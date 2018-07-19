ActionPoint wins on the double with Microsoft

Limerick company AcitonPoint has won two partner awards at Microsoft’s Inspire event, Data and AI partner of the Year, and from the International Association of Microsoft Certified Partners (IAMCP US), an award in recognition of a software project in partnership with California company, General Networks.

ActionPoint said it had invested heavily to develop an IoT solution aimed at helping manufacturers harness Big Data and Smart Manufacturing for competitive advantage. Developed in partnership with Microsoft, Dell and Intel, IoT-PREDICT, says the company, brings the processing power of the Dell Edge Gateway 3000 to bear with the encryption and storage power of the Microsoft Azure IoT hub and makes smart manufacturing a reality.

“The world of connected devices is growing rapidly from 25 billion connected devices globally to 75 billion by 2025, according to Statista,” said Ivan O’Connor, head of IoT, ActionPoint. “We have already shipped IoT-PREDICT to more than 10 countries in 3 continents since its launch this year and can clearly see that the manufacturing market recognises the opportunity that IoT brings. We are delighted to be at the leading edge of this technology with our US partners.”

IoT-PREDICT is sold through the Microsoft OCP catalogue and the Dell Solutions Store, and has also recently secured a distribution deal with Tech Data, which has 22,000 resellers worldwide.

TechCentral Reporters